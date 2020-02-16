ASBURY, Iowa — Frank J. Batka, Jr., age 86, of Dubuque, IA, and formerly of Des Plaines, IL, and Chicago, completed his earthly journey on February 9, 2020, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury, IA, with his loving wife by his side.
To celebrate Frank’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Grand Meadows Clubhouse, 5300 Grand Meadows Drive in Asbury, IA, with a memorial service taking place at 2 p.m., with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. There will also be a Celebration of Life held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Lone Tree Manor, 7730 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL, which includes a memorial service being held at 2 p.m. followed by a traditional Polish meal. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
Frank was born on Nov. 12, 1933, in Chicago, a son to Frank and Anastazia (Jerka) Batka Sr. He graduated from Lane Tech High School and went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Frank was united in marriage to Patricia Schmalz on May 17, 1958, in Chicago and the two were blessed with three children and 62 years together. Frank spent over 40 years with Zack Heating and Ventilation before retiring in the early ’90s. He enjoyed spending time with the Boy Scouts and the Cavalier Drum and Bugle Corps in his free time. Frank had an incredible work ethic, a wonderful sense of humor and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Frank include his beautiful bride, Patricia “Pat” Batka, Asbury, IA; his three children, Kim (Steve) Myers, Westlake, OH, Dan (Kari) Batka, Batavia, IL, and Jeff (Diane) Batka, Glenview, IL; his five grandchildren; his sister, Dorothy (Bob) Fey; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sons in infancy; his grandson; and 10 siblings.
