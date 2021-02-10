Wayne C. “Andy” Andersen, 73, of Dubuque and formerly of Fort Dodge, entered eternal life on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Luther Manor Care Center, Dubuque, Iowa, as a result of a head injury due to an accident.
A public visitation will be held in Dubuque on Friday, February 12 (Wayne’s birthday) from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque with a Mass of Christian burial following at 10:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery at Key West, Iowa, in the spring. The family requests social distancing and masks to be practiced at the church. If you are unable to attend the service a live stream will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Wayne “Andy” C. Andersen was born February 12, 1947, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Gladys and Clifford Andersen. He was a 1964 graduate of Fort Dodge Senior High School. Wayne received his BA degree in Marketing from The University of Northern Iowa in 1968. We honor Andy as a veteran as he was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corp in November 1969 and was honorably discharged in August of 1971 after serving his country in the Vietnam Conflict. Wayne worked in the accounting department of Electrolux Laundry Products in Webster City and finished his career as a school bus driver and attendant for the Dubuque Community School District.
Family was a top priority for Wayne. He was always present for his sons and grandchildren’s sporting events, even the girls dance competitions! Beth and Andy moved from Fort Dodge to Dubuque in 2011 to be nearer to their grandchildren and involved in the legacy their son Kyle left behind.
Andy was a devoted Iowa State Cyclones fan, lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and sport enthusiast. His favorite pastime was coaching, watching or playing any sport, especially golf and volleyball. Refereeing football and volleyball with his son Kyle and coaching his son Kevin’s sports teams were some of his most treasured moments as a father. He touched the heart and soul of all those blessed by his presence. He will continue to be an inspiration to his family and friends.
On October 6, 1974, he was united in marriage to Beth Allan at The Little Brown Church in Nashua. Together they had two sons, Kyle and Kevin.
He is survived by his loving wife Beth; son, Kevin Andersen 40, of Dubuque; daughter-in-law, Molly (Tom) Schreiber, 44, of Dubuque; grandchildren Maggie, Jacob and Maria Andersen Schreiber, of Dubuque; brother Dean (Pam) Andersen, of Norwalk, mother-in-law Marge Allan, of Sioux City; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Kyle, his parents, Clifford and Gladys Andersen, and sisters, Deanne Wesley and Carolee Vinson.
On January 13, Andy was involved in an accident that eventually lead to his passing. Following the accident causing a devastating brain injury, Andy woke up miraculously on the palliative unit, back to himself! His brief recovery gave family a chance to say goodbye, before he deteriorated once again and passed. Those moments gave peace to his family left behind.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque Police Department, First Responders, Fire Department and care providers of The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Finley and Mercy Hospitals. They would also like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Luther Manor, especially Maddy Finley, who made Wayne’s time so comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials and memories to be sent to 2061 Jeffery Drive Dubuque, Iowa 52001. The family also asks you to never take one moment in life for granted. Please remember to hug your loved ones, say “I love you”, take the trip, and buy the shoes. Life is so short. Life can change so quickly. Please make the most of the blue skies, green grass and every last golf game played.