EPWORTH, Iowa — Deacon James R. Kean, 84, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his home in Epworth, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Visitation for James will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where the Epworth Fire Department will meet in a body at 6 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa with Archbishop Michael Jackels presiding, concelebrating will be Rev. Michael Schueller, Assisting Deacon will be Nick Elliott and several other Priest and Deacons from Archdiocese of Dubuque, and Priest and Brothers from the Divine Word Seminary. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Epworth John White American Legion Post #650 and the Epworth Fire Department will present the Striking of the Four Fives.
James was born April 2, 1937, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of Clyde J. Kean and Anna Delores (McDermott) Kean, he received education at the former St. Mary’s in Cascade, graduated class of 1955. United in marriage to the love of his life, Kathryn L. Koopmann at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid rural Epworth, IA on November 24th, 1960.
Jim enjoyed gardening, nature and loved fishing, golfing, and playing cards with his children and grandchildren. He was a devout husband to his wife Kathryn and a loving father. He also enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, and visiting with everyone he met. He lived a life of helping others and his motto of “one day at a time” with a smile on his face. The greatest story is in his family life and church community where he found so much joy and laughter. If a man’s worth is measured by the legacy he leaves, then this man is pure gold. His memory will be revered, kindness emulated, and joyful spirit missed by all. Thank You Jim for always being there to support everyone in need and teaching us how a good life should be lived. May you always find us worthy and your spirit continue to guide us. We will love you forever.
Jim was employed at John Deere Dubuque as a machinist for 31 years, retiring in 1992. A member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and its Parish Guild in Epworth, IA. A member of Epworth’s Knights of Columbus Council #7823, the Fourth Degree Dubuque Assembly Council #1573, and UAW Local #94. He was a foster parent for many years, served as Past President of the Dubuque County Foster Parent Association and a charter member of the National Foster Parent Association.
Jim was a US Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #650 Epworth. Member of the Dubuque Serra Club and hospice volunteer. Also, a member of the Divine Word Community Relations Council.
Deacon Jim was ordained to the Permanent Diaconate for the Archdiocese of Dubuque on October 18th, 1997. He served at St. Patrick’s Church and St. John’s Parish’s, Parish Councils and various committee appointments. He was on the Epworth City Council and was the general chairman of the Epworth Centennial Celebration.
Jim was a retired member of Epworth Fire department, servicing 35 years as a fireman and its first class of paramedics, he was the medical training officer and past president. Served as an instructor and trainer for the American Heart Association.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Kathryn L. Kean; 6 children: Johnna Norpel Richfield, MN. Gretchen (Keith) Adams Cape Girardeau MO. Roxanne (Jeff) Simon Farley, IA. Daniel (Denise) Freeman Cascade, IA. Rose (Alan) McQuillen Peosta, IA. Cindy (Phil) Cook Dubuque, IA. As well as his 15 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren; Siblings: Patricia Johnson, Fillmore, IA. Dale “Louie” Kean, Cascade, IA. Sandy (Roy) Weber Denver, CO. Linda (Peter) Spizzirri Rapid City, SD. Diane (Jim) Koppes Cascade, IA. William (Pauline) Kean Nappanee, IN. Roger (Marylou) Kean Davenport, IA.
He was preceded in death by; Children: Troy Kean, Dennis Kean, Aaron Kean and Sherry Messer. Parents Clyde and Anna Delores Kean. Brothers: Robert (Susan) Kean, John Kean. Brother-in-law Donald Johnson and Sister-in-law Norma Kean.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque, Alzheimer’s Association of Dubuque, or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa in memory of James Kean.
An online video tribute may be viewed and online condolences sent to the family atwww.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.