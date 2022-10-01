Mary Jean Barry, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. today, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. today, Backpocket Brewery, 333 E. 10th St.

Gladys Ertel, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

