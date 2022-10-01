Mary Jean Barry, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. today, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. today, Backpocket Brewery, 333 E. 10th St.
Gladys Ertel, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
James E. Giesen, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Matthew H. Girard, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Lois A. Gudenkauf, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Key West.
Janice M. Hancock, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Donald L. Kahle, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Jeanette A. Meneguin, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, Ill.
Jeanine E. Rodas, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Bob Rodenberg, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Billy L. Stant, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, First Presbyterian Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Pamela J. Webb, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 2, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Sunday at the church.
Robert M. Webster, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Donald E. Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
