CASCADE, Iowa — Janet M. Staner, 82, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at her home in Cascade, surrounded by her family.
Friends and relatives of Janet may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Monday, August 26, at the funeral home. Services for Janet will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, in Cascade, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Assisting Deacon will be Raymond Noonan. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Janet was born April 28, 1937, in Monticello, Iowa, daughter of John “Jack” and Irene (Takes) Gadient. She is a graduate of the former St. Mary’s High School in Cascade and later received her L.P.N. training at Mercedian School of Nursing in Marshalltown. Upon answering “Yes” when asked to dance, Janet found the love of her life. She was united in marriage to Paul Nicholas Staner on July 13, 1957 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sand Springs, Iowa.
Janet worked as a nurse for a brief time before her marriage. After her marriage, Paul and Janet moved to Bernard, Iowa. It was there they established their roots in their love and the farm. Janet was a masterful gardener and cook. Her talents of her hands were secondary to the talents of her heart. Janet was often known to make food for funerals, help neighbors in need and volunteered at Finley Hospital and Shady Rest Care Center. Janet also shared her compassion as a Be-Friender through her parish, St. Matthias Catholic church in Cascade. Janet treasured the friends she made in her bowling league, square dancing, garden club and card clubs.
Janet was a genuine soul and lived her life in the way of values. She cherished her upbringing and instilled the importance of these values to her family. As her family grew, Janet relished the family holidays, fall trips to the woods, celebrations, new grandchildren and events. To Janet, family was everything and to her family, Janet was the “buttons that held the family together.” Janet’s smile, kind heart, and nurturing ways will be missed. The traditions she created will live through the generations of her family.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul Staner, of Cascade; six children, Melvin (Julie) Staner, Loras (Connie) Staner, and Donnie (Kathy) Staner, all of Cascade, Sharon (Mike) Smith, of Eldridge, Margie (Tony) Hentges, of Peosta, and Linda (Jon) Nedelcoff, of Oregon, WI; 23 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lavonne (John) Strang and Sharon (Gary) Aitchison, both of Cascade; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Aschtgen, of Cascade, IA; and a brother and sister-in-law, Joe (Rosie) Staner, of Cascade, IA.
She is reunited with her two infant angels, Greg Staner and Susan Staner. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Wilfred and Martha Staner; a brother, Allen Gadient; and sisters-in-law, Marie (Frank) Orr and Janice (Victor) Kraus.
Memorials may be given to Above and Beyond Hospice in Monticello or to Divine Word Seminary in Epworth, Iowa, in lieu of flowers.
The family would like to thank Above and Beyond Hospice, especially Jennifer and Meghan, the University of Wisconsin Hospital, and Dr. Weber and Mary Beth Henry.
