John C. Busch, 59, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on February 11, 2020, at home.
Visitation for John will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 15th, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
John was born on March 15, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Bernell and Mary Jane (Steil) Busch. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1978, and on July 12th, 1980, he married Tina M. Lang in Dubuque.
He ran Busch Washer and Dryer for many years and retired from Ellis Appliance and Service in Dubuque.
John was Mister fix-it — he could make something out of nothing and make it work.
He is survived by his wife, Tina; his children, Amanda R. (Jason) Hewes and Jacob (Ashley) Busch; four grandchildren, Jenna, Nathan, Johnathan and Theodore; his siblings, Dan (Ann) Busch, Karen Madden and Steve Busch; and his sister-in-law, Janette Busch.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care and to the Ellis Appliance & Service family for all their care, kindness and friendship over the years.