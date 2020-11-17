CLINTON, Iowa — Bernita I. Kramer, 89, of Clinton, formerly of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Westwing Place-DeWitt.
Private burial will take place in Bethel Cemetery in Osterdock, Iowa, at a later date. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, of Clinton, Iowa, is assisting the family and online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Bernita Irene Kramer was born March 20, 1931, in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Jesse (Harry) Kramer. She met Ronald Faust when he was in the Navy in New York and they were married for 30 years and later divorced.
Bernita worked in retail. She worked for GNC, Woolworth and most favorably at different small shops in Dubuque. She was a show girl dancer in New York in her late teens and early twenties. She was lovingly referred to as a gypsy spirit that moved around a lot and enjoyed being on an adventure. She enjoyed shopping, playing cards, was an excellent cook and loved to travel.
She is survived by three children: Randy (Sandy) Faust, of Pearl City, Illinois, Jamie (Michelle Osborn) Faust, of Clinton, and Carla Anderko, of Midland, Texas; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Bernita was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steven Faust; a grandson, Kyle Faust; a brother, Gene Kramer; and her special friend, Don.
Memorials may be made to the family.