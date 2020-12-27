Karl E. Jusstmann Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 27, 2020 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karl E. Jusstmann, 84, of Dubuque, died on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29. Arrangements are pending at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today