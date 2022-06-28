Alan J. Hartig, age 51, of Dubuque, passed away doing what he loved most, spending time on the river with people he loved.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Church, 1880 Saint Ambrose Street with Rev. Steven J. Rosonke officiating. There will be a celebration in Alan’s honor at Dockside Bar and Grill at Mud Lake Marina, 22500 Golf Lake Road starting at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday evening.
Alan was born February 9, 1971, in Dubuque, Iowa to Kenneth and Nancy Hartig.
Alan graduated from Central High School, Class of 1989. He studied carpentry, and gained experience working with engines and learning to repair just about anything. Alan was employed with Medical Associates for 25 years. He was married to Tina Behr from 1995 to 2005. They were blessed with three children. Alan loved the outdoors. He enjoyed taking care of his lawn, garden and feeding the birds in his yard. He was happiest when the sun was shining and he was out on the river. Alan loved boating, fishing, the Packers, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends. The last few months he spent with his girlfriend, Nancy Weis, and they were planning their future together. We are heartbroken at losing Alan so suddenly and unexpectedly. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Alan’s memory include his children, Ashley (Matt Bollhorst) Hartig, Fennimore, WI, Cody (Jordyn) Hartig, Dickeyville, WI and Connor Hartig, Iowa City, IA; his siblings, Dawn (Paul) Harbor, Iowa City, IA, Dana (Scott) Lynch, San Diego, CA and Kevin (Kirsten) Hartig, Troy, MI; and his nieces and nephews, Cybin, Arlyn, Austin, Jack and Faith.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy (Stoeckl) and Kenneth F. Hartig; a brother, Baby Kenny; and grandparents, Elvira (Haverland) and George Stoeckl, and Helen (Henkel) and Kenneth A. Hartig.
Alan’s family would like to thank all of the first responders and search & rescue teams who assisted in bringing Alan home to us. Words cannot express how grateful we are.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Alan’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Alan Hartig Family.
