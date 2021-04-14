Mary Ann Andresen 91, of Assissi Village in Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Church of the Nativity, with Rev. Andy Upah officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the Church. Masks and social distancing will be required. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Facebook page.
Mary Ann was born on November 24, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of George and Katherine (Fonck) Jochum. She received her BA degree from Clarke College in 1951 and taught 10 years in the Illinois and Iowa educational systems. She accomplished additional academic work through UNI, Iowa State University and Marycrest. During this time period, Mary Ann traveled throughout Europe and had a special fondness for her ancestral homeland of Luxembourg, Europe. On June 23, 1962, she married Richard “Dick” Andresen in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2007.
Above all, Mary Ann’s favorite passion was her family. Her children, grandchildren and especially her great grandchildren were the sparkle in her eye. She and Dick loved spending January in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, with their family and beach buddies. The sound of flip flops in the sand will always remind us that she is near. She also dearly loved her lifelong and faithful Wednesday prayer group, “lunch bunch” friends as well as her cherished book club, bridge club, and journey group friends. Their friendship with our mother will never be forgotten.
Surviving are her children, a daughter, Carol (Michael) Schueller, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and their children, Jacob (Sarah), Rachel (James) Zastrow and Luke; a son, Mark (Dena) Andresen, of Shawnee, KS, and their children, Zachery and Sophia; a son, Joseph (Amy Dolan), of Dubuque, and their children, Erik and Paige (Chase Reed) Andresen; and a daughter, Ann (Brad) Palzkill, of Dubuque, and their children, Katherine (Austin) DeFlieger and Allison (Cody) Redmond. Beloved great grandchildren include Liam DeFlieger, Hannah Zastrow, Jackson DeFlieger and Isla Redmond. Her sisters-in-law, Mary Mulgrew and Pat Andresen, of Dubuque, Ruth Andresen, of Texas, and Sharon Andresen, of Arizona. Many incredibly special nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, George and Katherine Jochum; her four siblings that were lost at birth; her adored daughter-in-law, Laurie; her father and mother-in-law, Wilfred and Geraldine Andresen; her sisters and brothers-in-law; Bill Andresen, Jim Andresen, Paul and Margaret Dodds, Paul Andresen, Pat Mulgrew, John and Donna Andresen, and Tom Andresen; and a nephew, David Andresen.
In lieu of flowers, a Mary Ann Andresen Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank all the exceptional staff and care workers at Assisi Village, Stonehill Skilled Nursing, Dr. Sara Loetscher, Dr. Khan and Janet Laban for their compassionate care and loving touch with our mother.