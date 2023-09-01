Wayne J. Roling, age 70, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:50 a.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Harmony of Dubuque. To honor Wayne’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Deacon David Roth officiating, where military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Burial will be at a later date in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Benton, Wisconsin.
Wayne was born on June 6, 1953, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, son of Joseph and Viola (Heim) Roling.
Wayne graduated from Southwestern High School in Hazel Green, Wisconsin. He served his country for a short time with the U.S. Army in 1975. He married Lynn Valentine on April 3, 1976, and they started their family together before deciding to go their separate ways.
In his younger days Wayne helped out on the family farm before going to work in the construction industry. His work took him to California for a time where he made many friends and was an arm wrestling champ. Eventually he would return to Dubuque where he enjoyed growing tomatoes in his garden, tinkering around fixing things and spending time with his cats. Wayne also enjoyed getting together with his friends for a drink and some conversation.
Those left to cherish Wayne’s memory include his children, Robert (Jen) Roling, Leesburg, FL, Tracy Roling, Dubuque, IA, Steven (Nicole) Roling, Manchester, IA and Beth Roling, Monticello, IA; 16 grandchildren; his siblings, Gene Roling, Benton, WI and Darlene Vosberg, Cuba City, WI; and his former wife, Lynn (Tony Kamp) Lang, Peosta, IA.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Bobbie Jo Roling; and a nephew, Travis Roling.
Wayne’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque and Harmony of Dubuque for the care they have provided for Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, the family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Wayne’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Wayne Roling Family.