Wayne J. Roling, age 70, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:50 a.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Harmony of Dubuque. To honor Wayne’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Deacon David Roth officiating, where military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Burial will be at a later date in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Benton, Wisconsin.

Wayne was born on June 6, 1953, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, son of Joseph and Viola (Heim) Roling.

