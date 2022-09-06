Willis “Bill” Rauen, 93, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away September 4, 2022.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Fr. Steve Rosonke officiating and Msgr. Richard Funke as the concelebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m., Wednesday, at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where full Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 0650.

