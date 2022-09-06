Willis “Bill” Rauen, 93, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away September 4, 2022.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Fr. Steve Rosonke officiating and Msgr. Richard Funke as the concelebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m., Wednesday, at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where full Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 0650.
Willis “Bill” Rauen was born on December 23, 1928 in Bankston, Iowa, son of Paul and Mary (Arlen) Rauen. He graduated from Loras College in 1950 and served in the Armed Forces from 1951-1953 with the 34th General Hospital Unit. He married Janice (Pasker) Rauen on June 16, 1953 in New Vienna, Iowa. The couple then moved to Dubuque where he worked for AY McDonald Supply Company as a Territory Manager for 43 years.
Bill enjoyed golfing at Thunder Hills Country Club where he and his wife were charter members. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree Council 510, Dubourg Assembly Fourth Degree 1573, American Legion Post 0650, Sierra Club, and volunteered at St. Anthony’s Church. He loved sports and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
He is survived by his children, Jane (Tom) Flynn of Epworth, June (Steve) Flynn of Arizona, Julie (Tom) Tressel of Dubuque; grandchildren, Tommy (Amy) Flynn, Katherine Flynn, Megan (Ryan) Davidson, Laura (Lance) Cooley, Nicole Tressel, Sarah (Chad) Orr, Michael, Zack, and Sophie Rauen; great-grandchildren, Aidan and Christian Cooley, Riley and Lily Orr, and Thomas and Jude Flynn. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Gerald Hess.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Rauen; sons, Jeffrey and Patrick; parents; two brothers, Peter (Vernie) Rauen, Sylvester (Eileen) Rauen; six sisters, Louella (Mark) Beckman, Myrene (Clifford) Lattner, Theresa (Butch) Milbert, Ardella (Gabe) Even, Florence (Ray) Callahan and Rita Hess.
He was a wonderful husband and a loving and caring father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Bill’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to the Mercy One 3-West Staff, and especially Dr. Finch and Dr. Bland for all the wonderful care given to Bill.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
