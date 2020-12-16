Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Margaret Cloos-Mueller, Springbrook, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Madelyn M. Connolly, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Kevin T. McDermott, Monticello, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.
Eddie L. Poppe, Hudson, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service-West Ridgeway location, Waterloo, Iowa, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, St. Mary of Mount Carmel, Waterloo. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rosemary M. Rahe, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Thomas W. Spear Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. today, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Services: 12:30 p.m. today at the Church.
Kathy A. Stahr, Sherrill, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Roger F. Stillmunkes, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.