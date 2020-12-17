Richard D. Weber Jr. Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 17, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard D. “Rick” Weber Jr., 55, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Private family services will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today