POTOSI, Wis. — Denise A. (Kieler) McKenzie, 67, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on December 30, 2022 at Finley Unity Point Health. According to her wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Denise is survived by her husband, Ed McKenzie; four siblings, Diane (Dave) Konshak of Cuba City, WI, Donna (Tom) Digman of Hazel Green, WI, Dena (Jay) Udelhofen of Potosi, WI, Rod (Sheila) Kieler of Dubuque, IA; godson and nephew, Christopher; nieces, Kelly and Katelyn; and nephews Jerod, Scott, Matt and Colin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ellen (Kohn) Kieler, and three brothers, Richard (Dana), Roger and Roy Kieler.
Denise was united in marriage to Ed on December 5, 2014. She attended Potosi High School and loved softball, which continued to a number of years. She retired from Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque, after 36 years. Denise loved the outdoors especial if she had a fishing pole in her hand and often went north for her favorite spots. She loved her trip to Alaska to experience a whole different type of nature. She served as chairman for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Dubuque chapter. She enjoyed needlework and was always up for a game of cards or bingo. Her family and friends were the most important things in her life. She was described as a very generous person, always willing to lend a hand, planning get togethers, and having a good laugh. She was a special lady who touched many lives and will be immensely missed.
