POTOSI, Wis. — Denise A. (Kieler) McKenzie, 67, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on December 30, 2022 at Finley Unity Point Health. According to her wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Denise is survived by her husband, Ed McKenzie; four siblings, Diane (Dave) Konshak of Cuba City, WI, Donna (Tom) Digman of Hazel Green, WI, Dena (Jay) Udelhofen of Potosi, WI, Rod (Sheila) Kieler of Dubuque, IA; godson and nephew, Christopher; nieces, Kelly and Katelyn; and nephews Jerod, Scott, Matt and Colin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ellen (Kohn) Kieler, and three brothers, Richard (Dana), Roger and Roy Kieler.

