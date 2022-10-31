KIELER, Wis. — Ellen L. Timmerman, 86, of Kieler, Wisconsin, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Park Place in Platteville, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott and Rev. Bart Timmerman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9-11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the parish center prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Ellen was born on August 23, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Clara (Placke) Budden. She married Richard Timmerman on July 18, 1956, at St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death in 1994. Taking care of their registered Holstein dairy farm and her family consumed her life but she loved every minute of it.
Ellen was a member of the Council of Catholic Women and active in the prolife movement attending the Right to Life March in Washington D.C. for 20 years. She was also a volunteer at the Discovery Shop in Dubuque. Ellen was an avid bowler and secretary at Sunset Lanes and loved playing softball in her younger years. She also loved to sew, craft and garden.
Survivors include her children, Debbie (Rick) Puls, Prairie du Sac, WI, Lynn (Dale) Martin, Hazel Green, WI, Carrie (Mark) Shaffer, Clinton, IA, Gregory (JoAnn) Timmerman, Waukesha, WI, Mary Reynolds, Maple Grove, MN and Russell (Abbie) Timmerman, Oconomowoc, WI; a brother, Richard (Kay) Budden, Hazel Green, WI; two sisters-in-law, Judy Takes and Arlene Budden, both of Hazel Green, WI; 23 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren with three great-grandchildren on the way.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Roger and James Budden; and two sisters Joan (Clair) Kieler and Lois (Cletus) Hilby.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Park Place in Platteville.
In lieu of flowers, an Ellen L. Timmerman Memorial Fund has been established and memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI.
