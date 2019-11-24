BELLEVUE, Iowa — Nancy L. (Daniels) Medinger, 75, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Bellevue, with additional visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church. Complete arrangements are pending.