CASCADE, Iowa — Ronald G. “Ron” Manternach, age 80, of Cascade, IA, completed his earthly journey suddenly on Sept. 28, 2021, at home.
To honor Ron’s life, his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 11:00 am, at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 411 4th Avenue in Cascade, IA. Family and friends are invited to visit from 9:00-11:00 am on Monday at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Cascade.
Ron was born on February 14, 1941, in Monticello, IA, a wonderful Valentine’s gift to Joseph and Amelia (Kelchen) Manternach. Ron grew up surrounded by family and friends and was blessed to enjoy his entire life in the Cascade area. He was united in marriage to his beautiful bride, Bridget Sutton, and they were blessed with 2 daughters and many wonderful years together before Bridget was sadly called home ahead of Ron in 2017. Ron served in the Army Reserves and was a mechanic by trade, working at Cigrand Brothers, John Deere, the City of Dubuque, Custom Precast, and also had his own shop, Ron Manternach Repair, for many years. His work ethic and skills were always on display and undeniably grounded in the core of his being. When Ron ventured into his woodworking shop, his natural abilities became even more evident as he created beautiful works of art. He participated in antique tractor pulling and was a proud member of the Hawkeye Vintage Farm Machinery Association. Ron was an honorable man. His heart was as large as his generous, patient, and determined soul was. He always gave his best and treasured any opportunity to make the world around him just a little bit better place to reside. We are beyond heart-broken with Ron’s sudden absence from our physical lives, but we know that the medical battles he’d been fighting were surely taking their toll and thankfully Ron finds both peace and rest from all of his earthly struggles now. We will miss Ron with every fiber of our being and now treasure every wonderful memory he leaves behind until we all meet again. Thank you, Ron, for leading by example and may the loving arms of the Lord hold you safely and securely as we seek healing for our broken hearts.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Ron include his 2 daughters, Paula J. (Jennifer McHenry) Manternach, Iowa City, IA, and Tracey L. Manternach, Des Moines, IA; his special friend, Linda Takes-Davis, Cascade, IA; his siblings, Katie Rockzien, Anamosa, Joan Hoffmann, Cascade, Muriel Schlemme, Cascade, Lois (Alan) Gravel, Cascade, Joe (JoAnn) Manternach, Cascade, Ralph (Rita) Manternach, Cascade, Loras (Donna) Manternach, Masonville, and Lester (Mary Ellen) Manternach, Cascade; his in-law’s, Lois Manternach, Cascade, and Jim Collins, Richfield, MN, his step sister-in-law, Pat Manders, Dubuque; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bridget (Sutton) Manternach; his siblings, Florence (Harry) Schockemoehl, Eleanor (Clarence) Quint, Veronica (Herman) Welter, Alvina (Robert) Greif, Eva Mae (Elmer) Klocke, Harold Rockzien, Leona (Sr. Irmina, OSF) Manternach, and Larry Manternach; his in-law’s, Tom Hoffmann, Duane Schlemme, Paul (Zita) Sutton, and Juanita Collins; his step-mother, Millie Manders Manternach, his step-siblings, Jack (Jeanette) Callahan, Don (Mary) Manders, and Dorrance Manders; and his favorite canine companion, Charlie.
Ron’s family would like to thank all of our family and friends for their thoughts, prayers, and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, a Ronald G. Manternach memorial fund has been established which will be distributed among his favorite charities.
Online condolences may be shared with Ron’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com