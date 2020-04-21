Gary R. Anglin, 71, of Dubuque, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
Our dear husband, dad, grandpa and friend deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, in Dubuque. The Mass will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the church’s website, stcolumbkille.net. The video will also be available to view later at hskfhcares.com. Everyone is invited to take part in a vehicle procession driving past St. Columbkille’s Church following the Mass to pay tribute to Gary. Please meet in Murphy Park at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday if you would like to participate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia, where military honors will be rendered by the Iowa Army National Guard.
Gary was born July 29, 1948, in Dubuque, the son of Merle and Lucille Winders Anglin. On September 25, 1971, he married Debbie Goedken at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Dubuque. He attended St. Columbkille’s School and graduated from Wahlert High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War from 1968 until 1970. Gary was a route salesperson for Trausch Baking Company for 33 years. Following retirement from the bakery, he worked at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home as a funeral attendant. Gary was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, where he spent many hours a week helping out as needed as Sacristan. He was also a member of St. Columbkille’s Knights of Columbus Council #15813, 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus Assembly #3556 and past president of St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was past chief and an active member of the Dubuque Auxiliary Police for 39 years. He loved to be of service to people, and, in true Christian spirit, he selflessly volunteered his time to anybody who needed it.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie; his son, Kevin (Angie) Anglin, of Centralia/Peosta; his daughter, Angie (Rich Curiel Jr.) Anglin, of Dubuque; one grandson, Michael Anglin and his special friend Grace Tupper; and four brothers, Keith (Nancy) Anglin, of Dubuque, Kenny (Diane) Anglin, of Dubuque, P.J. (Tina) Anglin, of Hazel Green, WI, and Steven (Tanya) Anglin, of Dubuque; his mother-in law, Carolyn Goedken, of Dubuque; two brothers-in-law, Steve (Denise) Goedken, Randy (Jessie) Goedken, both of Dubuque; three sisters-in-law, Sandy (Mike) Chapman, of East Dubuque, Diane (Ken) Anglin and Lori (Barry) Brillhart, both of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Ronald Anglin; and his father-in-law, Duane Goedken.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Gary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.