Dolores Becker, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel, followed by Mass of Christian burial.
Diane E. Fishler, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7:30 p.m. today, with a Scripture service at 8 p.m., Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Linda L. Funk, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Elizabeth Kane, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Carol J. Mueller, Epworth, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa.
Oby Oberbroeckling, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
LaVern J. Pape, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Linda A. Reynolds-Kunkel, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Kelly J. Sullivan Soley, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena, Ill. Celebration of life: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Chestnut Mountain Resort, Galena.
Maxine Wanger, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
