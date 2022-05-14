Herbert C. Claussen Jr., East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Julius H. Hageman, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Warren Hefel, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross, Iowa and 9:30 to 10:30 Monday, May 16, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Alvin Hermsen, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, May 16, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Debra Jaeger, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Robert C. Lehnhardt Jr., Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Dubuque County Fairgrounds ballroom.
James W. Lindsay, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Eugene V. Majeski, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, New Hope Assembly of God Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert Spechtenhauser, Dubuque — Military honors: 10:30 a.m. today, Veterans Memorial Plaza, 1801 Admiral Sheehy Drive.
Jeffrey T. Sullivan, Davenport, Iowa — Graveside service: Noon Saturday, June 11, Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover, Ill. Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. June 11, Chestnut Mountain Resort, Galena, Ill.
Thomas C. Wainwright, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, May 19, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday at the cathedral.
Alvin J. Wilhelm, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Davies Memorial United Church of Christ, Potosi. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.