Kenny L. Christianson Sr., Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
James Eberhard, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Edith J. Goedken, Muscatine, Iowa — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel, Dubuque.
Kathleen L. Goranson, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City. Memorial service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Raymond J. Hayes, Maquoketa, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Kim A. Hofer, Waterloo, Iowa — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Wagner Township Cemetery, St. Olaf.
Barbara Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
John R. Kreiman, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, and 10 to 11:15 a.m. Monday, April 17, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Marlene M. Melssen, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
M. Darlene Millard, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont, Wis. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Charlotte A. Muehl, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Paul Stemper, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Mike Switzer, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at the funeral home.
Virgil Tyler, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. April 29, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
