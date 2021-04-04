Thomas J. Glab Sr., age 74, of Dubuque, passed away at 3:17 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
To celebrate Tom’s life, family and friends may visit from 10 to noon, on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Tom’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at noon on Monday at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Redmond officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Tom was born on February 5, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Eldon G. and Irene L. (Tanner) Glab. Tom graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1965. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. Tom was a hard worker and would work a few different places before settling in with John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years until his well-earned retirement.
Tom was united in marriage to the love of his life, Georgia Herman, on January 20, 1967. They were blessed with two children, and 49 years of marriage together, before she sadly passed away on December 14, 2016.
In his retirement, he was especially fond of doting on his grandsons, of whom he was especially proud.
When he had some down time, Tom enjoyed working on his classic cars, especially his Corvette and Volkswagen Beetle. He was a regular around town at all of the weekly classic car gatherings. Tom had an easygoing, laid-back personality, which drew people to him. The kids always laughed that wherever he went he always knew someone. In his younger years, Tom also enjoyed league bowling.
Recently, he also enjoyed his relationship with Mary Lou Jacobi, after they had both lost their spouses, until her death in March of 2020.
We are deeply saddened at losing Tom in our daily lives, but take some comfort in knowing he is now free of the health challenges he has faced so bravely these past months.
Those left to cherish Tom’s memory include his children, Sherrie (Michael) Brins, Verona, WI, and Tom (Laura) Glab Jr., Dubuque; three grandsons, Daniel Brins, John Glab and Robert Glab; his siblings, Gary (Joni) Glab, East Dubuque, IL, Eldon “Joe” (Phyllis) Glab, Omaha, NE, and Don (Deb) Glab, Dubuque; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Glab.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Georgia Glab; and his brother, Terry Glab.
Tom’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Finley Hospital for all of their kindness and their compassionate and professional care of Tom.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Tom’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa, 52001, Attn. Thomas Glab Sr. Family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.