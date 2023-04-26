Mary Denice (Doser) Meyer, age 86, of Dubuque, passed away at 6:40 a.m., on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center. To honor Mary’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa Street, on Friday, April 28, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday at St. Patrick’s Church, with Rev. Dennis J. Quint officiating. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery in Potosi, Wisconsin. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mary was born in Potosi, Wisconsin on October 11, 1936, the first child of Edward and Norma (Ball) Doser. She grew up in Galena, Illinois, attending St. Michael Catholic Grade School and graduating from Galena Public High School.
She earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa and toured Europe as part of her studies. She also earned a master’s degree from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. She taught in parochial schools for five years, and in the Dubuque public schools for eighteen years.
Mary learned to play the organ at a young age, and played in several parish churches during her lifetime. She earned her pilot’s license in 1974.
She married Herbert G. Meyer on June 20, 1981 at Nativity church in Dubuque. He died on February 1, 1995.
Surviving are three brothers: Paul, Ronald (Sharon) and Timothy; and six sisters: Deanna Birkett, Bernadette Myers, Lanette Pribbenow, Modesta (Leroy) Alt, Teresa (Pat) Wagner and Judy (Bob) Krohmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Norbert, one sister, Colette and 2 brothers-in-law, Calvin Birkett and Rod Pribbenow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Parish in Dubuque.
Thanks to the staff at Stonehill Care Center for their courteous, accommodating and professional attentiveness. Thanks also to Hospice, especially nurses Jennifer, Jessica and Paul for their compassionate care and frequent family briefings.
