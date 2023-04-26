Mary Denice (Doser) Meyer, age 86, of Dubuque, passed away at 6:40 a.m., on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center. To honor Mary’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa Street, on Friday, April 28, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday at St. Patrick’s Church, with Rev. Dennis J. Quint officiating. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery in Potosi, Wisconsin. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Mary was born in Potosi, Wisconsin on October 11, 1936, the first child of Edward and Norma (Ball) Doser. She grew up in Galena, Illinois, attending St. Michael Catholic Grade School and graduating from Galena Public High School.

