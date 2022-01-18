PALOS PARK, Ill. — Jean M. Toth (nee Feyen), age 84, of Palos Park and formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Saturday, January 8 th 2022.
Loving wife to her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Toth. Devoted mother of Mark (Susan) Toth, the late David Toth (2011), Lynn (John) Prkut, Susan (Charles) Morrissey and Jeff (Stefani) Toth. Adored grandma to her 14 grandchildren, Matthew, Kyle, Ryan, Krissy, Jacquelyn, Zachary, Joseph, Michael, Charlie, Madeleine, Allie, Lauryn, Nathen, and Ayden, and 3 great grandchildren, Hunter, Logan and Averly. She is survived by her sister Annie (Patrick) Walsh. Proceeded in death by her parents, Harold and Virginia Feyen, and her brother, Richard. A huge part of her heart was for her fur babies, Buddy and Sparty.
Born in Dubuque, Iowa on March 11, 1937, she attended St. Patrick grade school, St. Joseph Academy and Clarke College, where she met the love of her life Ken. Married in 1958, they relocated to Chicago. They bought their first home in Oak Lawn in 1962 where they planted roots and grew their family. As a member of St. Linus Parish for 25 years, Jean discovered her love of the stage and her passion for singing and dancing in Way Off Broadway — the parish’s annual fundraiser where parishioners shared their talents and performed musical productions. Jean was a natural and it is where she shined. Together with Ken, they made lifelong friends and created beautiful memories. In 1988 they moved to Palos Park, IL and became members of St. Alexander Parish. Jean’s later years were spent making memories with her husband, children and grandchildren, attending as many sports and recitals as she possibly could, traveling, spending time with their dear friends, but always content to be in her happy place — her home.
Visitation Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 2-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151 st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126 th Street, Palos Heights, IL., Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean’s memory to Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive, Dubuque, IA 52001, Crisis Center of South Suburbia, 6602 W 111th St, Worth, IL 60482, or St. Alexander Parish, 7025 W 126th St, Palos Heights, IL 60463.
Please leave a memory for the family on Jean's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family.