Janet L. Alexander, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Nick Bower, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9,
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Remembrance service: 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Verna K. Budde, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Wray A. Childers, Durango, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Shiela M. Dunn, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 16375 Rustic Forest Trail, Dubuque.
Kennedy E. Elskamp, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Sarah A. Francois, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Marble Chapel, Emmaus Bible College, 2570 Asbury Road. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the chapel.
Pilar C. Garcia, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, The Galena Territory (Ill.) Owners Club.
Gaylen P. Garner, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Daniel C. Hammell, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mildred A. Hilby, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton.
Gerald Jennings, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Alverna J. Lewis, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a Scripture service at 3:45 p.m., Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 9, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Maureen G. McAndrews, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
Karen K. Miene, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
George O. Rogers, Winchester, Ore. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Calvary Cemetery, Cascade, Iowa.
James J. Schroeder, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Nestor B. Tunque, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, Church of the Resurrection.
Vernetta L. Turner, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the church.
Judith A. Woods, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.