Vickie A. Bennett, New Diggings, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, New Diggings Primitive Methodist Church. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Richard R. Berning, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, St. Joseph’s Church, 780 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, Wis. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. today, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
John A. Bohy, St. Donatus, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Bellevue Community High School West Gym, Bellevue, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the gym.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Frank B. Connolly, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Donna K. Cremer, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue.
Norma M. Denlinger, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Grand River Center, River Room. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the church.
Bernice E. Frommelt, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Daryl D. Heinold, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Geneva A. Hoth, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Frederick Jenkins, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg.
Lucille D. Kaiser, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rose M. Kehrli, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ryan, Iowa.
Anna M. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff St. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Carl Kuehl, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 Industrial S. Park Road, Garnavillo, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, until time of services at the church.
Dale Marshall, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Theresa M. Moore, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Virginia E. Schmitt, Dubuque — Services: 5 p.m. today, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Visitation: Noon to 4:45 p.m. at the church.
Florence H. Tashner Pahnke, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 12:30 p.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Terrance R. McCoy, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Larry Scott, West Union, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, West Union.
Roger E. Shady, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
John W. Theisen, Holy Cross, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross.
Edith M. Tisdale, Blue River, Wis. — Services: Noon today, Kendall Funeral Home, Boscobel. Visitation: After 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Dawn S. Woodhouse, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Maria Vega, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1425 Iowa St. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Sandra S. Zink, Stockton, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth, Ill.