Shirley A. Babka, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 1:45 p.m. today, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Pamela M. Bennett, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Dubuque Pizza Ranch.
Lonnie E. Burns Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jacqueline R. Entringer, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Barbara J. Furlong, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Village Cooperative of Asbury Community Room.
Clark E. Gerleman, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Mass of remembrance: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Carlotta M. Harder, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Our Savior Lutheran Church, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donald Lahr, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Wake service: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joseph L. Lewis, Dickeyville, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Stephen F. McCabe, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fillmore, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Maynard L. McVay, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Albert J. Roth, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Velda M. Schoenfeld, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the funeral home.
Jessica K. Theisen, Phoenix — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the church.
Elaine L. Weick, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
