GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Eileen Catherine Jaeger, 89, of Guttenberg, formerly of St. Catherine, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am Friday, July 22, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in St. Catherine, IA.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Eileen will be 11:15 am Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church with Father David Ambrosy as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery.
Eileen was born January 3, 1933, in St. Catherine, Iowa, the daughter of Michael and Lucille Hoffmann Manders. On June 5, 1956, she married Joseph Charles Jaeger at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. He died June 6, 1987.
She was a seamstress and homemaker. She was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church and the Rosary Society, the Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary, she was a member of Mosalem Busy Bees 4-H Club. She also served as a leader for Mosalem Sisterettes. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, canning, reading, and visiting.
Survivors include her six children, Donita Freiburger of Dubuque, Daniel (Mary) Jaeger of Cuba City, Donna (Michael) Lakeman of Dubuque, Duane Jaeger of Onalaska, WI, Darwin Jaeger of Dubuque, David (Jodee) Jaeger of St. Catherine; 16 grandchildren, Holly (Tony), Heather (Chad), Nick (Kelsey), Joey, Andy, Dana (Carl), Albert, Megan (Chris), Danielle (Jeremiah), Josh (Shania), Ted (Maggie), Thad (Delaine), Noah (Carlie), Brian, and Hope; four step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Betty) Jaeger of St. Catherine; Roland Jaeger of Landon, SC, and many cousins, including Roger Manders of St. Catherine.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, in-laws, Wayne, and Sherry, and several other family members.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Eileen’s family thanks her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for helping take special care of her.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Eileen’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.