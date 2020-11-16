CASCADE, Iowa — Shirley Ann Hosch, 84, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Garryowen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the church, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Shirley was born and raised with her brother, William “Billy” Walsh, in Waukon, Iowa. She moved to Dubuque, IA, with her lifelong friend, Anita Welch, shortly after graduating from St. Patrick’s High School in 1955. They lived at Mary of the Angels, went to dances and stayed until closing time so they would have a ride home from the bartender. She worked as a secretary for Black Hawk and the Gas Company while she lived the single life with her friends.
She met Wilfried “Willie” Hosch through friends, and their first date was at a dance in Dubuque. Dances, picnics, friends and laughs led to a marriage that lasted 53 years before Willie’s passing in 2015. They moved from Dubuque to the McCarthy Family Farm West of Garryowen, Iowa, in 1965. In 1970, they moved North of Bernard and settled in for the next 45 years.
Friends, family, bowling, Bernard Picnics, Fireman’s Picnics and the Garryowen Rosary Society filled Mom’s time and days while raising Roger and Kellie. She was a caregiver to her family, elderly friends and children in the Bernard area through the years. She then spent 20 years as church secretary before her retirement in 2009. The most important roll Mom played was making her homemade bread and strawberry jam for every family gathering.
Shirley greeted everyone with a smile and could talk your ear off for hours. There is an empty space in her children’s hearts, yet happiness knowing she has “Gone Home” to be with our dad.
She was a member of the Bernard Commercial Club, Garryowen Rosary Society and several bowling leagues through the years.
Shirley is survived by her children, Roger (Cheryl) Hosch and Kellie Hosch; grandchildren, Amanda (Alex) Nicholsen and Tyler and Jacob Hosch; grandpups, Champ, Wyatt and Edina Monsoon “Eddie”; siblings, William “Bill” and Doris Walsh; in-laws, Vonda Hosch and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie; in-laws, Loras (Vig) Hosch, Donald (Rozella) Hosch and Mary (Dick) Prior.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen.
Shirley’s children and grandchildren would like to thank family and friends who have reached out with their thoughts and prayers.