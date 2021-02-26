Arthur Edward “Buzz” Rubie, 87, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on February 22, 2021, at home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Iowa Army National Guard. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will be at a later date in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Arthur was born on August 6, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of George and Marie (Gronau) Rubie. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and then served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956.
On July 19, 1958, he married Helen E. Hamilton in Dubuque, Iowa, and together they shared 60 years of marriage.
Arthur enjoyed a good game of Euchre along with feeding and watching his birds. You could often find him at the kitchen table doing his puzzle books.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Bonnie) Rubie, Patrick Rubie, and Diane (Dale) Reuter; his son-in-law, Stephen Gassman; grandchildren, Jeromy (Diedre) and Mitchell Rubie, Andrew, Zachary and Elizabeth Reuter, Brook and Cooper Gassman; siblings, Fred Rubie and Lois Hartman; as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Arthur is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen, in 2018; daughter, Suzanne Gassman, in 2019; brothers, John and Richard; and sisters, Irene, Helen and Elinor.
The family would like to thank No Place Like Home, especially Summer, for all their care and assisting with keeping Arthur at home where he wanted to be.