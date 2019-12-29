GALENA, Ill. — Thomas L. Westemeier, 91, of Galena, Ill., passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his home.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193 following the Mass at the church.
He was born April 10, 1928, in Galena, the son of William and Minnie (Holland) Westemeier. Tom served in the United States Marine Corps until his honorable discharge. He was united in marriage to Marilyn J. “Mary” Herrick on July 7, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and she preceded him in death on April 8, 1993. He was employed for Illinois Bell for 43 years until his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid golfer. Tom was a diehard Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He was a member of Galena Elks Lodge #882 and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Tom is survived by three daughters, Pam (Larry) Roberts, of Lena, IL., Paula Lyden, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Patti (Larry) Eggers, of Lakeside, MT.; two sons, Jerry (Debbie) Westemeier, of Galena, and Tim (Jenifer) Westemeier, of Edgewood, N.M.; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sons, Tommy and Terry Westemeier; a daughter, Marianne Westemeier; and a grandson, Jeremy Westemeier. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.