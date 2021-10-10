MAQUOKETA, Iowa — David Paul Dunne, 71, of Maquoketa, Iowa passed away on October 6, 2021, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 11th, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Church Garryowen with Father Austin Wilker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 10th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 12:00 p.m. Family and friends may also gather after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church until time of service.
Dave was born on January 16, 1950, in Clinton Iowa to Thomas Joseph and Elizabeth (Hopson) Dunne. He graduated from Andrew High School in 1968.
He married Sharon Ann O’Connell on October 25, 1969, at Saint Patrick’s Church in North Garryowen; he has missed the love of his life every day since her passing in 2018.
Dave was employed at Flexsteel industries as a welder; was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Sacred Heart Church, and the United Steel Workers Union and with his family created Dunne Club Lambs
Dave was a kind and generous man would Lend helping hand to anyone. He was hard-working and very proud of his Irish heritage. He was always there to give advice if needed. Dave liked to hunt with his son Shane and shared that passion over the last few years with his grandson Tyson. He enjoyed spending time with his children and his grandchildren and being involved in the many shows in numerous fairs and helping in the local FFA chapters. He enjoyed going to the Kalona sale barn; always had a cold pop in the fridge and a frozen Milky Way to share with anyone that stopped to visit. He raised numerous dogs over the years and was proud of his farm and his children and grandchildren
He is survived by his daughter Jodi (Dan Feller) Dunne; his son Shane (Kristen) Dunne; grandson Tyson Dunne; granddaughters, Rylie Dunne and Emma Feller. His sister Carolyn (Neil) Morehead and sister-in-law Judy Dunne along with many extended family, nieces and nephews
Preceded in death by his wife Sharon in 2018.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Jackson County.
Thank you to Hospice of Jackson County for their wonderful care they gave to Dave; a special thank you to Carolyn, Lisa, Kim, Pat and Wendi along with all of the family, friends and neighbors for their care, kindness and love.