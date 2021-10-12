HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Mary L. Saylor, 73, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Unity Point Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no services. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is assisting the family.
Mary was born on July 8, 1948 to Paul & Joyce (Allen) Dougherty in Dubuque, IA. She was a graduate from Hazel Green High School. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hazel Green, WI and Tidy Maid Homemakers. She married Robert “Bob” J. Saylor on August 24, 1968 in Dubuque, IA. She will best known and remembered by many kids she served in the lunch line at Southwestern Schools for over 25 years. Mary enjoyed crafting, flowers and spending time with her grandchildren, Lucas and Reagan, along with time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert “Bob”; a son, Robert (Christy) Saylor of Dyersville, IA; a daughter, Rhonda (David Wolf) Saylor of Mt. Horeb, WI; 2 grandchildren: Reagan & Lucas Saylor of Dyersville, IA; a sister, Patricia (George) Bowman of Verona, WI; an aunt, Lulubell Plumley of Dubuque, IA; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Fredrick W. Miller.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Mary L. Saylor Memorial Fund has been established and may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Mary Saylor Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolence may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com