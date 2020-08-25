Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Carol B. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 12393 County Highway C, Prairie du Chien.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville Fairgrounds.
Robert W. Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Services: Noon Saturday, Aug. 29, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery.
Carolyn H. Oberbroeckling, Guttenberg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church.
Lawrence L. Timmerman, Dickeyville, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Visitation: 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. today at the church.