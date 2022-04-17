Kenneth A. Clemen, 78, of Dubuque passed away at home surrounded by his family Friday, April 15, 2022.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation will continue from 9:30 am to 10:30 am prior to the funeral service. Funeral service will be at Nativity Church 1225 Alta Vista Street, Msgr. Jim Miller will officiate assisted by Fr. Carl Ries. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Ken was born December 20, 1943 at home to Albin and Melinda (Zewen) Clemen in Luxemburg, Iowa where he grew up, then married Jan David on October 4, 1969 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and celebrated 52 years of wedded bliss in Dubuque.
For 36 years Ken worked for John Deere Dubuque Works and many more years a carpenter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting with friends, and playing euchre. Friends will always remember his laugh and saying, “Ja, ja, ja.” He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Dubuque Men’s Association.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Jan, his children, Chad (Connie) Clemen and their children Skyler and Gwyn; Cher (Chris) Ruden and their children Cord and Catharine. His siblings Herb (Mary Ann) Clemen; Doris (Lenny) Le Conte; Dennis (Valerie) Clemen; Ron (Diane) Clemen. His siblings-in-law Judi (Bill) Morgan; Julie (Charlie) Kunau; Chuck (Lora) David; Jerry (Kim) David; Jacki (John) Nelson; Rick (Judi) David; Jayne David; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Floyd and Tillie David; sister JoAnn Recker; brothers-in-law Wayne Recker; Bill David; Jim David; Scott David.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jeremiah, Amy, Peggy and all that came from Hospice of Dubuque.