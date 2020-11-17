CUBA CITY, Wis. — Ralph Hastings, age 63, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at home in Cuba City. A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Law-Jones, Savanna, with a visitation one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Inurnment will be in Savanna Township Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Ralph’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Ralph was born May 6, 1957, in Savanna, Illinois, the son of Clifford and Hazel (Fulrath) Hastings. He attended Scales Mound and Joliet schools. Ralph worked at Dubuque Packing House, Farmland Packing, Addoco Palet Co, Eagle Window & Door and also worked as a security guard at Dubuque Greyhound Park & Casino. He liked to work!
Ralph enjoyed going to tractor pulls, fourth of July in Shullsburg and watching the hot-air balloons as they give rides to tourists. He loved the outdoors, especially sitting and watching the birds, squirrels and raccoons near his home. Most of them were well-fed.
Ralph is survived by his son, Clifford Hastings, of Dubuque; his daughter, Anna Hastings, of Dubuque; two grandsons, John Abrams, Jr. and Carter Logan; three step-children, Stacey Stowers, of Dubuque, Jeremy Hammill, of Florida, and Suzanne Hammill, of Dubuque; three step-grandchildren, Alex, Scotty and Ezrahlynn; a sister, Shirley (James) Hoyer, of Stockton; two brothers, David Hastings, of Dubuque, and Willard (Christy) Hastings, of Warren; two sisters-in-law, Cathy Hastings and Shirley Hastings, both of Shullsburg, Wis. Ralph is preceded in death by both parents; two brothers, Duane and Clayton; a sister-in-law, Margaret “Maggie”; a nephew, Dean Hastings; and a great-nephew, Daniel.