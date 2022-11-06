KIELER, Wis. — Joseph M. “Joe” Gilbertson, age 72, of Kieler, WI, completed his earthly journey on Nov. 3, 2022, at ManorCare. To honor Joe’s life, his Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Sat. Nov. 12, 2022,at Journey Church, with Pastor Terry Bemis officiating. Friends are invited to join in fellowship from 1-2 pm prior to the service. Military honors will be accorded by the Dickeyville VFW, Post 6455.
Joe was born on August 5, 1950, in Dubuque, IA, a son to Merlin and Annabelle (Duve) Gilbertson. His love for life, his family, and his Lord and Savior were as big as his heart and continually on display. Joe honorably served his country with the U.S. Air Force. He eventually married, Rebecca “Becky” Jones, and they were blessed with 48 wonderful years together. Joe worked at John Deere and Eagle Window & Door, but owning two Bubba Burgers was his pride and joy. Joe was a gifted artist, who also enjoyed hunting, golfing, Farmer’s Market, and playing pool. Singing was also an important to Joe, whether it be Karoke, or praising his Creator from the church pew. Time spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren was his greatest joy. We will miss Joe, and our hearts are broken today, but we know and trust that Joe is now safely home in the loving arms of Jesus, his Savior and in this secure Hope we rejoice and find peace.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Joe include his beautiful bride, Becky Gilbertson, Kieler, WI; his two children, Dana (Dave) Weidenbacher, Cedar Falls, IA, and Joe (Chrissy) Gilbertson, Lake Ozark, MO; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sisters, Linda Lottus and Judy Trowbridge, both of Dubuque, and Bonnie (Eric) Timmerman, Durango, IA; along with numerous extended family.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Collin Weidenbacher; and his sister, Ann Huseman.
Joe’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at ManorCare, Hospice of Dubuque and the V.A. for all of their professional and compassionate care of Joe.
In lieu of flowers, a Joseph M. Gilbertson memorial fund has been established.
