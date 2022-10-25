DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Marilyn E. Lueck, 83, of Dyersville and formerly of Petersburg passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, after a brief illness.
Visitation will be held 4 — 8 pm Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Friday, Oct. 28 from 9 — 10 am at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Petersburg. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.
Marilyn was born March 1, 1939, in New Vienna, Iowa the daughter of Alois and Agnes Lansing. She married David G. Lueck on August 18, 1962, in New Vienna. Together they raised their family and farmed near Petersburg.
Nothing would light up Marilyn’s face more than the smiles of her grandbabies. She had a great appreciation of music, and her beautiful soprano voice will be greatly missed. Marilyn tried kayaking for the first time in her seventies and at the age of 80 she out-danced everyone else at her granddaughter’s wedding. Those closest to Marilyn will remember her delicious homemade pies and Thanksgiving dressing. Marilyn was a fervent believer in the power of prayer and could be counted on to pray for any family member or friend in need.
Survivors include her children: Sharon (Chris) Lester of Kansas City, MO, Carla (Christopher) Ferrari of Grayslake, IL, Cathy Recker of Dubuque, Steven (Kari) Lueck of Dyersville and Susan (Ryan) Mohr of Polk City, IA; grandchildren: Derek and Caitlin Lester, Ava Ferrari, Jeff and Ethan Recker, Alycia (Isaac) Recker Willenbring, Jacob, Henry and Zeke Lueck, and Lily, Olivia and David Mohr; great grandchildren: John and Rosaleigh Willenbring; siblings: Fred Lansing and Ron (Joyce) Lansing, both of Luxemburg; in-laws: Lillian (Mert) Jasper of Manchester, IA, Marion (David) Brunkan of Dyersville, Mary Jane (Charles) Boerner of Milwaukee, WI and Louis (Rosie) Ronnebaum of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David in 2008, siblings: Rose Ann Ronnebaum and Alois Lansing, III; in-laws: Helen Witte Bartels, John Witte, Dale Bartels, Dennis (Sandy) Lueck and nephews: Mark Jasper and Jeff Loney.
Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 in care of the deceased name.
