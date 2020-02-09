MOUNT HOPE, Wis. — Stephen L. Mercaitis, 71, of Mount Hope, Wis., died February 4, 2020.
A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, 710 S Wacouta Ave., Prairie du Chien, WI, 53821, with a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Honor Guard attending. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Wisconsin Badger Camp, P.O. Box 723 Platteville, WI, 53818. www.garrityfuneralhome.com