CUBA CITY, Wis. — Louis “Louie” T. Banfield, 95, of Cuba City, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, with Father David Flanagan officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be in the St. Rose Cemetery in Cuba City. Family and friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, and on Monday, December 23, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Louie was born on July 29, 1924, to Thomas and Mary (Sullivan) Banfield, in Cuba City. He attended St. Rose School and then left school to help on the family farm. He then attended Cuba City High School and worked for a short time at the old Bennett Mining Company in Hazel Green to fulfill a work requirement so he could enlist in the United States Navy to serve his country during World War II. After football season of his junior year, he enlisted and upon completion of his basic training and electrical school, he boarded a troop ship bound for the European Theater. He served aboard USS LST500 as an Electricians Mate, crossing the English Channel numerous times delivering tanks, troops and other supplies to the front. He made lifelong friends aboard ship including Ed Cody, of Connecticut, as they worked side by side in the engine room of the ship. Another shipmate and accomplished musician, Ned Smathers, of North Carolina, taught him to play the guitar which led to a long career of entertaining as a musician. After the war ended, he returned to Cuba City where he completed his high school degree and met the love of his life, Grace Duncan, whom he married on August 14, 1948, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City. He worked 40 years at John Deere in Dubuque, and as an entertainer for many more years around the area with several bands. He joined Fritz Ames and the Country Kings in 1961, and they spent the next 35 years entertaining their many fans in ballrooms and other great venues. Louie enjoyed traveling with Grace around the country, especially trips to the Grand Canyon and to Alaska, where on 2 occasions he worked on an oil platform during John Deere shutdown with fellow electricians from John Deere. He loved to share stories from his time in the Navy and was very proud of his military service. Louie loved to watch sports on TV and was a Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan and was a great supporter of local sports. He was a member of the St. Rose Catholic Church, Dubuque Musician Union 289, John Deere UAW Local 94 and Cuba City’s City of Presidents committee. He was the last surviving charter member of the Cuba City VFW Post 8318. He was very active with the VFW doing numerous military funerals, Memorial Day and Labor Day services in Cuba City and surrounding communities over a period of 75 years. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Louie is survived by 5 children: David (Anna) Banfield and Paula Banfield, both of Dubuque, Tim (Mary) Banfield, of Mountainburg, Ark., Elisa (George) Eigenberger, of Cuba City, and Cindy (Scott) Garrison, of Minnetonka, Minn.; son-in-law, Steve Bernhardt, of Bagley, Wis.; 13 grandchildren and 23 great- grandchildren; a brother, Ed (Arlene) Banfield; a sister, Mary “Beebe” McWilliams; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Grace (June 14, 2010); a son, Danny (October 11, 1975); a daughter, Margie Bernhardt (November 13, 2012); a brother, Sylvester; and 3 sisters, Imelda Alt, Catherine “Katie” Weber and Luella O’Neill.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jeff White, the staff at Epione Pavilion and Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care in his final weeks.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Louis Banfield Memorial fund has been established and will be used to bless his favorite charities in this Christmas Season.
