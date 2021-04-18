Ruth Mary “Ruthie” Chevalier, age 79, of Dubuque, completed her earthly journey peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2021, at Sunset Park Place, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Ruthie’s life, a private family burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque.
Ruthie was born on August 15, 1941, in St. Catherine, IA, a daughter to Milton and Clara (Berendes) Welbes.
She grew up learning and embracing the values of love and devotion from an early age and would faithfully carry these most important traits throughout her entire life.
Ruthie eventually met her soul-mate, Dennis “Luke” Chevalier, and the two were united in marriage on November 8, 1969, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. Sadly, Luke was called home ahead of her in 1989.
Ruthie would find the strength and courage to move forward as she and Aimee would face each passing day together, unified in love and devotion toward one another, as always. Ruthie did work as a purchasing agent at Ulner Tool and Die for many years, but her true calling was always to be at home caring for Aimee. Together they experienced countless adventures and made many wonderful friends along the way.
The broken hearts that Ruthie leaves behind are too numerous to mention, and thankfully the beautiful memories are just as abundant to help heal the pain. Thank you, Ruthie, for teaching us that life is what we decide to make of it, and may the Lord keep you safe in His loving arms until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Ruthie include her adored daughter, Aimee Chevalier, Dubuque; her siblings, John (Kathy) Welbes, Omaha, NE, Gerald (Margaret) Welbes, Dubuque, Sharon (Jerry) Accola, East Dubuque, IL, David (Teresa) Welbes, Platteville, WI, Marion Welbes, Dubuque, and Roger Welbes, Dubuque; her sister-in-law, Diane (Virgil) Chevalier, Dubuque; her dear friends, Jane and Jim Weber, and Shannon Lipper, and her sons, all of Dubuque; along with countless extended family, friends and neighbors.
Ruthie’s family would like to thank the staff and residence at Sunset Park Place for all of the loving care, patience and efficiency they provided to Aimee during Ruthie’s transition. Also, a very heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for the professional and compassionate care they provided as well.
Ruthie was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis “Luke” Chevalier; her parents; her mother- and father-in-law, Joseph and Lela Chevalier; her sister, Joyce (Welbes) O’Toole; her sister-in-law, Shirley (Gerald) Henkel; her brothers-in-law, Gerald (Sharon) Accola, and Virgil (Diane) Chevalier.
For those wishing to send flowers, cards, or other expressions of sympathy, please feel free to send them directly to Aimee at Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave, Apt. 203, Dubuque, IA, 52002.
We sincerely thank you in advance for your kindness and consideration as we face these most difficult days.
