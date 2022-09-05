Ramona Bahls, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6,
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Richard J. Coffin, Sparta, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Moose Lodge, Dubuque.
Charlotte E. DeClue-Happ, Asbury, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, First Baptist Church, Dubuque, followed by reception at Luther Manor Communities Clubhouse, Asbury.
Diane F. Dunkel, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
William H. Frommelt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Alice M. Galer, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 8, Eckstein Building, Grant County Fairgrounds, Lancaster. Service: Noon Thursday at the Eckstein Building.
Carolyn A. Harrison, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Judith A. Kaiser, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8,
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Jamison C. Kuhle, Dallas — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Celebration of life: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, The Other Side, East Dubuque, Ill.
Glenice Oliver, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 6, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: Noon Tuesday at the church.
Shelly M. Osterndorff, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis., and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Livingston United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Linda L. Ruble, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Betty J. Sprengelmeyer, Dubuque — Graveside service: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Mount Calvary Cemetery. Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park.
