Connie M. Busch, Platteville, Wis. — Rosary service: 2:30 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Betty J. Carlin, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Delbert Edge, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Larson Funeral Home, Fennimore, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Joseph M. Gilbertson, Kieler, Wis. — Fellowship: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Journey Church. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Brady L. Heller, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, and from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Darlene Kirch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Sharing of memories: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Richard E. Long, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Manny’s Pizza, Savanna, Ill., and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Huckleberry’s Restaurant, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Morgan M. McDermott, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Nancy L. Murray, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donald Puckett, Epworth, Iowa — Viewing: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Georgeann Quinlan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian burial.
Jules M. Uldrich, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Graveside service: Noon Saturday, Fairview Cemetery, Earlville.
Karen E. Weiland, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday Nov. 12, Rockdale United Methodist Church. Service: 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
