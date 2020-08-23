Thomas “Tom” Edward Kaesbauer, 63, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and will be announced. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be mailed to the family at 2615 Dove St., Dubuque, IA 52002. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Tom was born April 22, 1957, in Dubuque, the son of Robert and Marilyn (Wolf) Kaesbauer. He married Catherine Morgan on May 22, 1993, at Blades Chapel, University of Dubuque. Tom was employed as a semi trailer mechanic at Riverside Tractor Trailer for 26 years, and then at RT & T Enterprises in East Dubuque. He was briefly employed also at IWI Motor Parts. Tom was a huge fan of the Chicago Bears and closely followed the Cubs. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. Golf was a favorite pastime of Tom’s. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a loyal friend who was always willing to help.
Tom is survived by his wife, Cathy, of Dubuque; his daughter, Jessica (Dustin) Allen, of Dubuque; his grandson, Aspen, and his granddaughter, Olivia; his siblings, Sue (Rick) White, of Peosta, Bob (Pat) Kaesbauer, of Dubuque, and Patty (Mike) Kaesbauer, of Dubuque; his sister-in-law, Connie (John) Erner, of Dubuque; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved feline fur-babies, Honeybee and Chucky.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Barb Elliott; and his parents-in-law, James “Red” and June Morgan.
Tom’s family would like to thank Nancy and Jeff Harrelson, and Connie Erner for their support and love.