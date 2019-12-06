DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ann Carolyn Wilhelm, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, formerly of Dyersville and Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Arbor Court Nursing Home in Mt. Pleasant.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Ann was born on March 16, 1948, in Dubuque, the daughter of Henry U. and Ruth (Krapfl) Wilhelm.
Survivors include her siblings, Mary Pat (John) March, of Mt. Pleasant, Bill (Gayle) Wilhelm, of Dyersville, Russ (Margaret) Wilhelm, of Bellevue; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to Area Residential Care and Goodwill Industries of Dubuque.
The Wilhelm family would like to thank all of Ann’s caregivers for the wonderful care they showed to her over the years.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.