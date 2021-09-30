Perly L. Reeg, 89, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Bellevue, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services — Dubuque.
Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, October 2, from 9-11, with an 11 am service led by Holy Ghost Deacon David Roth at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F Kennedy Rd, Dubuque. Burial will be at Mt Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque with full Military Honors accorded by the Bellevue American Legion Post #273.
Perly was born on August 7, 1932, in Bellevue, to William and Edna (Ernst) Reeg. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea following the war rebuilding infrastructure.
He married Kathleen Regan on June 25, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Church in Rickardsville.
He was a machinist at John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring after 33 years. He was proud of his role as UAW union steward, lead machinist, and the creativity awards he received during his time there.
He and Kathleen (Kay) enjoyed bowling leagues, playing Euchre with friends and family, and hosting parties. Perly and Kay enjoyed taking their six children camping and fishing. He and Kay continued to travel through retirement, visiting their adult children around the country, often with grandchildren in tow.
Perly appreciated spending time on his family’s farms by helping during the harvest. He was a jack of all trades and was very talented in construction, building their family home and later helping on his kid’s homes. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and they loved his unique chuckle and the wonderful fort, clubhouse, and treehouse he built for them.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen; children Jackie Reeg of Fort Collins, CO, Patricia Noble of Viroqua, WI, Thomas (Mary) Reeg of Dubuque, and Kevin (Ana) Reeg of Walnut Creek, CA; 14 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother LeRoy (Jeanne) Reeg; and sister Arlene (Cletus) Victor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers William, Robert, Carlyle (his twin), and Edwin; sister Linda (Norbert) Lampe; and daughters Julie Palmer and Karen Baltierra.
Perly’s family would like to thank the staff at ManorCare and Hospice of Dubuque for their caring and attentive careof him and his family.