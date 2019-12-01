Theodore Martin “Ted” Blanchard, age 75, passed away at his home in Dubuque on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on August 14, 1944, in Lima, Ohio, to Theodore and Genevieve (O’Brien) Blanchard. On June 14, 1969, Ted was married to his loving wife, Marilyn Lee (Boblitt) Blanchard.
An alumnus of Loras College, Ted earned his B.A. in Political Science. He went on to graduate from Indiana University with a Master of Science Degree in School Administration. Ted worked as both an educator and in administration. Early in his career, he taught at Whittier Elementary in Lima and Hoover Elementary in Dubuque. He went on to serve as the principal for both Prescott and Audubon Schools before taking positions as executive director of Human Resources for the Dubuque Community School District and vice president of Human Resources at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. Through a lifelong commitment to the community of Dubuque, Ted volunteered his time and energy to many organizations and causes: He served on the board of directors for the Dubuque Arts Council, Camp Albrecht Acres and Bethany Home, and was a member of the Nativity Parish Council, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club International, as well as many others.
Ted’s real gift to the world was his lifelong resilience in the face of adversity and his uncanny ability to reach people in deep and positive ways through the art of conversation and encouragement.
Ted loved spending time with his family and friends, traveling and caring for the environment by planting trees. Some of his favorite times out and about were to watch his grandchildren participate in sports, music and dance, and having lunch with friends. He also enjoyed attending concerts with his wife, especially outdoor performances at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Marilyn; three children, Chad (Beth), of Dubuque, Drew (Shari), of Milwaukee, Wis., and Suzanne (Dave), of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; five grandchildren, Ezra, Jacob, Annabel, Aaron and Sam; and six siblings, David (Jane), of Walnut Creek, Calif., Kevin (Sharon), of Palm Bay, Fla., Matthew, of Lima, Mark (Donna), of Defiance, Ohio, Stephen (Melinda), of Lima, and Bridget, of Bowling Green, Ohio.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Genevieve; and sister, Katherine (Blanchard) Swager.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Church of the Nativity, with Rev. Andy Upah officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday December 2, 2019, also at the church, where a parish wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Family and friends also may gather after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until time of Mass. Burial will follow services in Resurrection Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, The Dubuque Arts Council, Camp Albrecht Acres, Hospice of Dubuque or Mary’s Inn Maternity Home.
Special thank-you to Dr. J. Fernando Queveda and his care team and the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Mark Herman and his care teams at Grand River Medical, and the care team at Hospice of Dubuque.