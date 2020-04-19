Jeffrey William “Jeff” Walser, 61, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on April 13, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Jeff was born to William “Bill” Walser and Margaret (Scholtes) Walser, in Nuremberg, Germany, on April 22, 1958. His father was serving in the area in the U.S. Army at the time. Soon after, the family returned to the Dubuque area and settled on the dairy farm once owned by his maternal grandparents. Growing up on a farm, Jeff developed a strong work ethic and excelled in his studies in the Dubuque Community School System. He was a strong member of his local 4-H club, the English Mill Junior Farmers, and he was active in speech and debate programs in high school. In 1976, he graduated from Dubuque Senior High School as a co-valedictorian and a National Merit Scholar. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Chicago where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and his Masters in Business Administration. He began his career at the Burroughs Corporation and remained there as it transitioned to being renamed Unisys. He then moved to Wharton Econometric Forecasting Associates (WEFA) in Philadelphia. Later, he attended the University of Indiana Champaign-Urbana where he earned a Masters in Agricultural Economics. He was later employed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), first in Washington. D.C. and later in Kansas City, where he worked as a financial analyst. He retired in April of 2009 and returned to Dubuque. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, watching movies and sports, participating in book club, and attending local college classes. He was very knowledgeable in a variety of areas and was always the “go-to guy” in almost all topics of discussion.
He is survived by his parents, his brother, Jim and Michele Walser, of Holstein, Iowa, and sister, Wendy Walser and Niels Kastor, of Chuluota, Florida.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Whalen and the staff of Tri-State Dialysis in Dubuque. They would also like to thank Keith Kettler, the staff, and residents of Mount Pleasant Home in Dubuque. Memorials may be given on Jeff’s behalf to these establishments listed above.