Donald A. Bahr Sr., Belmont, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont.
Patricia L. Belken, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11:30 a.m. today at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. today at the church.
Russell Davis, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, First Lutheran Church (Swede Ridge), McGregor.
Ronald L. Kevern, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 p.m. until time of services Mon-day at the funeral home.
Louise H. Ludovissy, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista, Iowa. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa.
James Nedelcoff, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, James Nedelcoff Gymnasium, Hazel Green.
Dianne M. Reicher, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville.
Dennis M. Schmitz, Oakland, Calif., formerly of Dubuque — Services: Friday, Oct. 25, St. Augus-tine’s Church, 400 Alcatraz Ave., Oakland, Calif.
Gene R. Thiede, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: Noon today, the Rivercrest Villages, Prairie du Chien.
Wilma R. Verger, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville.
Randall C. Wernimont, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m., today, at St. John the Baptist Church in Peosta, Iowa.